Polokwane City wants to turn up heat on Magesi in Limpopo derby

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has described Magesi FC’s newly appointed mentor, John Maduka, as the most unpredictable coach whenever it comes to game planning.

Mohafe was speaking ahead of the Limpopo Derby that will see Rise and Shine rub shoulders with Dikwena tsa Metsi in the opening match of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership match scheduled for the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Loss was an eye-opener

Still fresh from their 2-0 loss away to Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinal match of the MTN8 last Saturday at the Orlando Stadium, Mohafe said their loss was an eye-opener for their side. And they are going to use the lessons learned from that match against Magesi.

“I must admit, though, that coach John Maduka has been a very difficult person to predict whenever it comes to match planning. He has been a problem to us since his days at Royal AM. And we know the difficulties ahead against his side. As a new coach, he will be looking forward to winning this match at all costs,” said the 51-year-old Mohafe, who joined City in 2022.

Mohafe said their recent friendly match against Magesi has shed the light on what to expect against them come Saturday.

Eager to win match

“Maduka has brought a bit of energy and motivation to their side. But we know their weakness, which we will be exploring to our advantage to overpower them. It is very important that we win this match. This in order to boost us after our exit in the MTN8,” said the former Witbank Spurs defender. He guided the Limpopo side to a seventh-place finish last season.

City goes to this match having enjoyed the upper hand against Magesi last season. They beat Magesi 2-0 and 1-0 in away and home matches last season to collect the full six points.

On the other hand, Maduka said he has been working hard with the boys in the camp during the off-season.

“The preparations went well even though it was not easy for all of the new players,” Maduka told our sports editor.

“It’s a new team, and we have had to change certain things in terms of how we train and play.

“We are still looking for players in some positions. Players in the PSL are expensive, and that’s why clubs like Sundowns go outside the SA borders to get their players.”

Tough season ahead

“It’s going to be a tough and difficult season. Opening the season against a strong team like Polokwane will give the new players a glimpse of what to expect throughout. But we are not too worried; we have capable players.

“I am also pleased with my assistant coaches Jacky Ledwaba and Abram Nteo. They are veterans of the game and understand the mentality of players.

“They played at the highest level and achieved a lot in their playing days. So, I am comfortable with the coaching team. We just have to hit the ground running.”

