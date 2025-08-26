Polokwane clarifies R16m Kaizer Chiefs deal amid grumblings

Clubs representing Limpopo in the Betway have decided to reserve their comments about the latest decision by Polokwane Municipality’s R16-million offer to Kaizer Chiefs to bring six matches over the next two seasons at the 45, 000-capacity Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Currently Limpopo has three representatives in the premier division. This in the likes of Magesi FC, Polokwane City, and Sekhukhune United. And some football critics are saying is enough on its own to put the province on the football map.

Last season, the deal between the Glamour Boys and the municipality saw Chiefs bring the same number of matches (three) to Polokwane. And the latest agreement is that Amakhosi should play six of their matches in the province over two seasons.

The three clubs participating in the elite league refused to be drawn into the matter. However, one of the clubs’ media liaison officers, whose name and club can’t be mentioned to avoid victimisation, voiced discontent.

Move seen as ‘overexaggerated’

“As much as we understand the municipality’s intention to grow the economy of the city through this initiative on condition that Chiefs command strong support wherever they play in the country, the R16-million offer for a club that enjoys some huge sponsors at their disposal is overexaggerated,” the spin doctor told Sunday World.

“Apart from the six matches over two seasons as representative of Limpopo in the premier league, we will still bring Chiefs here to honour their three away league matches.”

Polokwane Municipality’s Sports and Recreation Manager, Mantlako Sebaka, explained the move. He said people should understand the importance of having Chiefs play some of their games in the province.

“As Polokwane municipality, we regard sports tourism as one of the pillars of growth. And as we all know that Chiefs have a huge following. Bringing them here in Polokwane is in line with what we want to achieve,” explained Mantlako. He added that it is within their right to sell their facilities to the outsiders. This as part of their way to brand themselves as a city.

Municipality justifies move

“To the municipality, the three active stadiums are great facilities. Both the new and old Peter Mokaba and the newly revamped Seshego stadiums. But if they are not utilised wisely to benefit the municipality and communities, business people and hotels, which are closer to these facilities, will remain useless white elephants.

“It is for this reason we go all out to sell the ideas of bringing home big games to the province. And moreover, our hand remains raised high in terms of bringing some of the premier division’s cup final matches into the province. Or even for Bafana Bafana’s big matches,” he said.

Chiefs’ former home

It is not the first time that Chiefs will turn to the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup stadium. They have utilised the venue as their alternative home for the past five seasons.

The other clubs to have made the new Peter Mokaba their alternative home include the two demised clubs. These are SuperSport United (now Siwelele) and BidVest Wits. The latter’s status was purchased by the owners of Tshakhuma tsha Madivhandzila some years back.

National teams such as Namibia and Zimbabwe recently hosted their CAF matches at the venue.

