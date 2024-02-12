Bafana Bafana Afcon heroics lead to PSL making last-minute call

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has made a last-minute announcement that it will be postponing all the DStv Premiership matches that were scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, the PSL announced that it will be postponing all the midweek fixtures due to Bafana Bafana’s homecoming on Wednesday after their successful Afcon tournament.

“Following receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to South Africa from their successful AFCON trip on Wednesday February 14, the Premier Soccer League has decided to postpone all DStv Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek (13 and 14 February 2024),” read the PSL statement.

“The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course.”

The means that SuperSport United and Stellenboch FC will break the ice when they lock horns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night.

Runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will be back in action on Saturday night, as they will be hosting rivals Orlando Pirates at the Loftus Versfeld Stadiumat 8:00 pm.

Kaizer Chiefs will go into the second half of the season with a slight advantage over their rivals, as coach Cavin Johnson enjoyed having the core of his squad during Afcon, with defender Edmilson Dove the only player out on international duty with Mozambique.

Unlike Chiefs, Sundowns had 10 players away, with nine of them making up almost half of the Bafana Bafana squad, while Peter Shalulile was out, also making history with Namibia.

Pirates had five players at Afcon, three in Hugo Broos’ squad, while Richard Ofori and Deon Hotto were in action for Ghana and Namibia, respectively.

With none of the bottom-half teams safe from relegation, including the bottom-of-the-table Cape Town Spurs, they will be desperate to get enough points if they are to save their top-flight football status come May 25.

Postponed Midweek Fixtures:

Tuesday 13 Feb:

Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu;

Danie Craven Stadium.

Cape Town City FC vs Moroka Swallows;

Cape Town Stadium.

SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune United;

Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United;

Orlando Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy;

Peter Mokaba Stadium

Wednesday 14 Feb:

Royal AM vs Cape Town Spurs;

Harry Gwala Stadium

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns;

Mpumalanga Stadium

Polokwane City vs Richards Bay;

Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

