PSL and Mzansi well-represented in today’s round of matches at Afcon  

South Africa and the Betway Premiership will be well-represented on the continental stage when several Premier Soccer League (PSL) players and a coach will be in action at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tonight.

The likes of South African-born coach Morena Ramoreboli, who is the head coach of Botswana; Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali; and Ugandas’ Denis Onyango and Salim Magoola will be flying the PSL and SA flag high at the Afcon that is currently taking place in Morocco. Botswana will face powerhouse Senegal tonight (Tuesday) at 5pm and Ramoreboli will be manning the touchline. He is the only SA coach at the tournament.

Ramoreboli will be looking to impress in Botswana’s first Afcon since 2012. He wants to make his mark with the Zebras, who are in the same group as Senegal, Benin and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ramoreboli stepped into the role following a successful stint as interim coach, where he guided the team to qualify for the tournament. Afterwards, he was entrusted to lead the team to Morocco. He burst onto the scene in 2013 when he led SA third-tier side Maluti FET College to victory over Orlando Pirates in the 2012–13 Nedbank Cup. He later took over as caretaker coach of Bafana Bafana, and led them to the 2021 Cosafa Cup title.

Ramoreboli earned widespread acclaim for his domestic successes. With Jwaneng Galaxy, he won two Botswana Premier League titles and qualified for the CAF Champions League twice, defeating big teams like Orlando Pirates and Wydad Athletic Club. In the Champions League, he made history when he led Galaxy to the group stages.

Nwabali needs no introduction and has been the Chippa United and Super Eagles’ number one shot-stopper for the longest time. Tonight, his country will come up against a resurgent Tanzania side at the Complexe Sportif in Fès at 7:30pm. His exploits in-between the posts are noticed every weekend in the Betway Premiership, and he has also managed to make the Nigeria national team goalkeeper’s jersey his own.

In tonight’s other match, Uganda’s Onyango and Magoola will fight it out to start against Tunisia at the Stade Olympique in Rabat at 10:00pm.

