PSL boots troubled Royal AM out of Nedbank Cup

The PSL Executive Committee (Exco) has finally taken a decision on the Royal AM saga that has left the league in a state of disarray. Royal AM last played a PSL match on December 29 and have had their matches postponed due to the club being taken under curatorship by SARS.

The club, owned by popular businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, is embroiled in a legal battle with SARS after it was reported that Mkhize owes the taxman in the region of R40-million. The club has now fallen behind in terms of their Betway Premiership programme and the Nedbank Cup fixtures.

The league has announced that on Monday, the Exco assembled and listen to representation from the club and the curator.

Reads the PSL statement: “The NSL Executive Committee has convened on Monday to consider further representations from the Curator and management of Royal AM Football Club. Having reviewed these representations, the Executive Committee, in concurrence with Royal AM and the Curator, resolved that Royal AM Football Club will take no further part in the Nedbank Cup competition this season, in the interest of time.

“The Nedbank Cup fixture (number 21) between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United FC has been scheduled for 3pm Sunday, March 2, at Princess Magogo Stadium. The League will confirm ticketing information in due course,” the statement explained further.

The league is still to make a final decision on the club’s future in the Betway Premiership. Royal AM are now languishing at the bottom of the league table, having only played 11 matches while the other clubs are already on 18 and 19 games.

Last year, the club was kicked out of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) after they failed to register enough players to honour their matches.

