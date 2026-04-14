PSL club Siwelele FC seal strategic broadcast partnership with Lesedi FM

Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Siwelele FC has announced a new strategic broadcast partnership with Lesedi FM, one of South Africa’s leading Sesotho radio stations with a listenership of nearly 3,5-million people nationwide.

According to the club, the collaboration marks a significant milestone for Siwelele FC, as the club continues to expand its footprint and strengthen connections with supporters across the Free State and beyond.

Partnering with a trusted and influential platform like Lesedi FM presents a remarkable opportunity to reach out to a wider audience and share the passion, heritage, and ambition of the club.

For Siwelele FC, the partnership enhances visibility and creates a direct channel to connect with loyal supporters while attracting new audiences.

“The partnership presents a valuable opportunity to enhance brand awareness and amplify visibility across key markets, particularly within the Free State and broader Sesotho-speaking communities,” according to Mamontha Motaung, the business manager at Lesedi FM.

“By aligning with Siwelele FC, Lesedi FM strengthens its position as a culturally relevant and community-driven broadcaster while leveraging football’s wide appeal to attract and retain listeners.”

Unique fan experiences

Siwelele CEO Lerato Kholoanyane commented: “Our supporters and Lesedi FM listeners stand to benefit greatly from this partnership.

“Fans will enjoy access to exclusive content, competitions for matchday tickets, official merchandise, and unique fan experiences.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to growing the club’s reach while delivering meaningful engagement for our supporters.”

The partnership will extend into the 2026/27 PSL season, reinforcing both organisations’ shared vision of growing football culture and strengthening community connection.

Beyond content, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to giving back to the communities both institutions serve while celebrating the loyalty, passion, and identity of supporters who continue to drive the game forward.

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