PSL clubs report for duty as Betway Premiership nears resumption

With exactly two weeks left until the Betway Premiership resumes, several clubs returned to their training bases, including reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.

Sundowns will be one of the teams that will reset the tone of the 2025/2026 season when they host Orbit College at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 20.

Masandawana are currently on 26 points and playing catch-up with the log leaders, Orlando Pirates, who are two points ahead of them with a game in hand.

Orbit, on the other hand, is languishing in 13th place with 13 points after 14 matches. And it is just two points away from the relegation zone.

Not a great start

The new kids on the block have not had a great start to their debut season in the top flight. But they have managed to grind out some results.

They did, however, come from three consecutive defeats. And just like Sundowns, they will want to start the new year on a positive note.

Sundowns themselves have not been enjoying the best run, with their final game of 2025 ending in a frustrating 1-1 draw against Siwelele FC.

Kaizer Chiefs will also be in action on the day when they host Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium. Sekhukhune United is set to battle it out for maximum points against Stellenbosch FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. All three matches will get underway at 7.30pm.

Amakhosi on a slow start

Amakhosi will also want to start the new year on the front foot, as they themselves have been blowing hot and cold. In their last five matches in all competitions, Chiefs have only managed one win. It had three draws and lost one game in the CAF Confederations Cup away to Al Masry in Egypt.

“On the continental stage, we overcame opponents from Angola and the DR Congo in the preliminary stages of the Confederations Cup to proudly take our place in the group stages,” said Amakhosi Marketing & Commercial Director Jessica Motaung in her end-of-the-year and New Year message.

“We remain determined to progress further when the campaign resumes after Afcon. With home and away fixtures against Zesco United from Zambia. Before a return to Egypt to face Zamalek and a home game against Al Masry,” she added.

