PSL coaching musical chairs as Seema and Vilakazi find new clubs

The coaching merry-go-round is going on unabated in the PSL after Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu announced new developments in their coaching departments on Thursday.

Sekhukhune announced the return of Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach. It also announced MacDonald Makhubebu as the new sporting director.

Usuthu have appointed Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi as head coach of their DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team.

Vilakazi unceremoniously parted ways with Richards Bay United, whom he saved from the claws of relegation last season. He was replaced by the well-travelled Brendon Truter as the head coach of the Natal Rich Boyz.

Assistant coach

Seema will work alongside Kaitano Tembo, who will be the senior coach. Paulos Masehe remains as the assistant coach. He replaces German coach Peter Hyballa, who left the club after a sex video scandal. He was not able to sit on the bench even for one match.

Reads Sekhukhune statement after the announcement: “In preparation for the new and exciting 2024/25 Betway Premiership season and to meet the demands of another CAF Confederation Cup campaign, Sekhukhune United have made some changes to the technical team.

“We are therefore delighted to welcome back to the fold as Head Coach Lehlohonolo Seema. He will be joined on the bench by another familiar face, in Kaitano Tembo. The latter fills the senior Coach position vacated by MacDonald Makhubedu, who will take up the role of Babina Noko’s sporting director.”

Vilakazi receives a warm welcome

Usuthu are also excited about Vilakazi’s arrival.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Vusumuzi Vilakazi as our new DDC team head coach for the 2024/25 season. “Kanu”, as he is affectionately known, joins us with a wealth of experience. [He has] previously excelled at both the DDC level and Premiership level. We are confident that his expertise and vision will greatly benefit our team. As the club, we extend our best wishes to Vusumuzi. As he embarks on this new journey with us,” reads the club’s media release.

