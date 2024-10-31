PSL confirm that Irvin Khoza will stand unopposed for another term

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that PSL chairman Irvin Khoza will once again be the sole nominee for the chairmanship of the PSL at the AGM that will take place in November.

The league also released the list of nominees for the upcoming election of the Executive Committee (Exco) of the National Soccer League (NSL). The PSL, which is the professional body of SA football, falls under the ambit of the NSL, the parent company.

The current exco, elected in 2019, is made up of Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Mato Madlala, John Comitis, Stan Matthews, David Thidiela, Rejoice Simelane and Robert Benadie. Thidiela is the only exco member who did not make it into the new nominees list.

The biggest question was whether the distinguished Khoza, fondly known as the “Iron Duke”, was going to avail himself of yet another four-year term. But that question has been answered by the PSL. It confirmed that Khoza is a sole contender for the coming term. The Orlando Pirates boss has been at the helm for five consecutive terms from 2003.

A full list of nominees:

Chairperson:

Irvin Khoza (sole nominee)

Executive Committee:

Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs) Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows) Dr Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns) Abram Sello (Marumo Gallants) Stanley Matthews (Supersport United) Johhny Mogaladi (Polokwane City) Sandile Zungu (AmaZulu FC) Robert Benadie (Stellenbosch FC) John Comitis (Cape Town City) Tim Sukazi (TS Galaxy) Sifiso Biyela (Richards Bay FC)

Irvin Khoza (born January 27, 1948) is a South African football administrator and businessman. Nicknamed “Iron Duke”, he is the chairman of Orlando Pirates Football Club, and chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League. And by virtue of this, he is Vice-President of the South African Football Association (Safa).

His relationship with Orlando Pirates started in 1980, when he became its secretary and owner in 1991. As the chairman of the PSL, he was instrumental in securing the current sponsors of the league, DStv. He was also the chairman of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Organising Committee South Africa. This after serving as the Chairman of South Africa’s 2010 FIFA World Cup bid.

Khoza was part of the team that secured the right to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. And later became the chairman of the South African Organising Committee. At the announcement of South Africa’s success, Khoza said that “This is the people of the world voting for Africa’s renewal”.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content