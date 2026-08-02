PSL football is finally back as matchday one kicks off with a banger

“Football is finally back!” as staunch South African football fans would say, with the 2026/27 Premier League (PSL) season under way.
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- The 2026/27 South African Premier League (PSL) season has begun, with mixed performances but promising excitement ahead.
- Defending champions Orlando Pirates narrowly secured a 2-0 win against newcomers Milford FC, showing less dominance than expected.
- Orlando Stadium was less lively than usual, partly due to the team's sluggish first-half display, despite fan efforts like the Viking Row cheer for new striker Sebastian Pedersen.
- Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou highlighted positives such as a clean sheet and strong performances from debutants and key players, but remains cautious ahead of the next match.
- The league commemorated 30 years of PSL by honoring 36 former teams with flag displays before the kick-off.