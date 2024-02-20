PSL must think globally and not only about themselves – Broos

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana, is still hoping to resolve some of the issues that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the SA Football Association (Safa) have been at odds over.

Additionally, he wants the league to stop thinking just about itself and start thinking globally.

For example, Safa and Broos asked the league’s office bearers to halt their schedule of fixtures on December 24 in order to give Bafana players some much-needed rest before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which was scheduled to begin in early January in Ivory Coast.

The league officials gave a big, fat no to the football mother body, and games continued until December 31.

A meeting could be beneficial

This was not the first argument over player releases between the league and Safa; in fact, it is starting to sound like a broken record.

Broos previously attempted, but was unable, to arrange a meeting with the PSL coaches. He had previously vented his frustration at not being able to get a meeting with the coaches of local clubs.

According to the Belgian, a meeting with PSL coaches could be beneficial in addressing the issues that Safa and the league consistently face.

“I always have time to meet the coaches and have tried. It’s not my fault that we haven’t met. Every time I am refused the opportunity to meet with the coaches, what can I do?” Broos was quoted as saying in the past.

He expressed optimism this week that Bafana’s outstanding showing at the Afcon would cause the PSL to reconsider.

Request to cancel fixtures turned down

“I hope that the results that we got at Afcon will make something move. I have spoken to the president and think we need a meeting with the PSL.

“I think the PSL must start to think more globally and not just about the PSL,” Broos said upon the team’s return from Ivory Coast last week.

“When Bafana asked the PSL to stop the competition on December 24, they said no. But they were able to cancel matches within 24 hours last week.

“It’s up to you to judge, but for me, it is wrong. I think we have to talk; we have to know that when a national team has good results, automatically, your football situation and league will improve.

“Even SA clubs are doing very well in Africa; look at Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Pirates reached the final of the CAF Confederation Cup recently; we are doing well, but it is not enough.

“So, again, we must talk about it and see if the collaboration between Safa and PSL can get better. I cannot say that it is good now because I do not think so.”

