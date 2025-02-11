PSL postpones more fixtures involving troubled Royal AM

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that another fixture involving the beleaguered Royal AM has been postponed until further notice.

This means that the Nedbank Cup game that Sekhukhune United was supposed to play with either Royal AM or Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC will no longer be played on Saturday.

Royal AM have not yet played their Nedbank Last 32 round match against Milford because of the struggles the club is facing.

“In light of the latest legal developments, the Premier Soccer League has no option but to postpone Nedbank Cup fixture number 21 [Royal AM/Milford FC vs Sekhukhune United] to a date to be confirmed,” the PSL said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The PSL apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to the affected member clubs, PSL partners, and supporters.

“Further updates will be communicated as soon as the issues impacting the fixture have been clarified. The league will not make further comments on this matter until then.”

Placed under curatorship

Owned by flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, the club was placed under curatorship by the taxman after Mkhize’s battles with the SA Revenue Service.

They have had their fixtures postponed by the league because the curator cannot guarantee to the PSL that the KwaZulu-Natal club will be able to honour all their league fixtures this season.

The PSL, on the other hand, has remained mum on actions it may take against the outfit.

The club also faces sanctions from Fifa for failing to pay its dues to its former player, Samir Nurkovic.

Royal AM took to the elite PSL in grand style as the new big spenders, flaunting hard cash in full view of the public on match days whenever the side triumphed over its opponents.

Mkhize bought the franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic before the start of the 2021/22 football season at a staggering amount reported to be about R50-million.

