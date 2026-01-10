PSL referee Abongile Tom gets thumbs up after impressive performance at Afcon

South African and PSL referee Abongile Tom was showered with praises by his former colleagues after he held his nerves and officiated the Afcon blockbuster between Senegal and Mali with confidence on Friday.

Tom and his team, comprising of the award-winning linesman Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane, gave a good account of themselves, and they are in line to get more games as the tournament reaches the business end. Senegal defeated the tough Malians 1-0, thanks to a first-half goal by Iliman Ndiaye who benefitted from a blunder by goalkeeper Djigui Diarra. For the second straight game, Tom handed a red card to a Mali player in this tournament.

Former Fifa referee Victor Hlungwane is of the opinion that Tom, who often attracts unwarranted criticism in the Betway Premiership and other domestic cup competitions, handled himself in a professional manner and that he deserves to be praised.

Said Hlungwane: “Abongile ‘Big Jack’ Tom displayed the qualities of a top referee. He was decisive, exuded confidence, and showed tactical awareness of the game. He was brave in his decision-making and applied the proper Fifa laws of the game. He was tested in the second minute when Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko executed a simulation. Sinayoko had initiated contact by tripping on Kalidou Koulibaly but Tom allowed play to continue because there was no foul.”

“The two yellow cards were a decisive moment, as Mali came to this match with a bad disciplinary record of serious foul play against Comoros and Tunisia. Tom is the last man standing for South Africa at Afcon, and he is flying the SA flag very high for everyone to see.

“In 2019, coach Pitso Mosimane called Tom whistle happy and tswiri-tswiri after blowing for every foul in a game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City, but look at where he is today because he listened to his critics and improved his game. Education teaches us that a child develops while learning and learns while developing. So, Tom has shown his growth in the game on the continent, and it is there for all to see. Well done, Big Jack,” Hlungwane explained further.

