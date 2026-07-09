PSL star probed for faking his own kidnapping for ransom

A Premier Soccer League (PSL) star is currently under police investigation after the known professional footballer allegedly faked his own kidnapping in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

“The police in Mpumalanga investigate a possible staged kidnapping involving a 27-year-old professional soccer player,” said Colonel Mavela Masondo.

‘Soccer player might have faked his own kidnapping’

“The news of the soccer player’s disappearance was brought to the police’s attention by his family. During the time when his family reported him as missing, his next of kin indicated that he was kidnapped, and currently it is said that he returned home seven days later, unharmed.

“The police investigation suggests that the soccer player might have faked his own kidnapping.”

It is alleged that the player staged his own kidnapping by using an unknown person to call his family using his phone and demand a ransom believed to be in the region of about R50 000.

“The caller claimed that the said player had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom for his release. Concerned about his safety, the player’s family went to Witbank Police Station on Sunday, 05 July 2026, and then opened a case of kidnapping for ransom.

“The police immediately deployed detectives as well as resources to investigate and locate the alleged victim. Later that same afternoon, the player arrived home safely. During follow-up investigations and questioning by detectives, it came out that no ransom was paid, and the kidnapping seems not to have taken place,” Masondo added.

Defeating the ends of justice

The South African Police Service (SAPS have since confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation and the player is facing appropriate charges, including defeating the ends of justice.

Staging a crime can never be tolerated, and such behaviour comes with consequences,” said Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi.

“When false reports are made, police divert limited state resources like vehicles, personnel and time that could have been channelled to respond to genuine cases where people’s lives could really be in serious danger.”

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has since claimed that the player owes a lot of people money and was hiding.