PSL stars who stand a chance for the big accolades after thrilling season

The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season was nothing short of excitement, ecstasy, emotions, and jampacked action, with the two-horse league title race seeing Orlando Pirates topple Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day to claim their first PSL crown since the 2012 season.
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- Orlando Pirates won the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League title, their first since 2012, by overtaking Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day.
- Mamelodi Sundowns, despite losing the league, won the CAF Champions League, their first in a decade.
- Kaizer Chiefs achieved their best league finish in six years, securing third place and qualification for the CAF Confederations Cup.
- Key individual awards and recognitions highlighted include Sipho Chaine as Goalkeeper of the Season and Relebohile Mofokeng likely Player of the Season for Pirates.
- Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was named Coach of the Season after leading Pirates to the league title in his debut season.