Soccer

Qualifying for next round pushes Bafana’s purse to R60m

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News

Bafana Bafana players and technical team members can brace themselves for a financial windfall after they made history by going a step further in the 2026 Fifa World Cup following their qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Bafana Bafana players and technical team have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • This achievement marks a historic moment for the South African national team.
  • Qualification to the knockout stage will bring a significant financial reward for the players and staff.
  • The news highlights the team's progress and success in the tournament.
  • Full story details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.