Race to clinch National First Division heading down to wire

The battle for promotion in the Motsepe Foundation Championship is intensifying, with Durban City having opened a five-point gap against their closest rivals.

The coastal side is sitting on top of the National First Division log with 42 points after 22 matches, while Kruger United, Orbit College FC and JDR Stars, which are occupying the second, third and fourth positions, are all sitting on 36 points, respectively.

Battle for automatic promotion

With eight matches remaining to wrap up the 2024/25 season, the battle for automatic promotion, play-off qualification, and to avoid relegation has become the order of the day as the league is drawing near to the end.

After almost a two-week break due to the 2026 FIFA African World Cup qualifiers, it’s back to action. City, who dropped two points in their last match after they were held to a goalless draw away to Leruma FC in Soshanguve, have an opportunity to redeem themselves.

The Durban side welcomes the struggling Upington City on Friday, March 28, at the Chatsworth Stadium. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

The focus, however, will be on Saturday’s clash at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo. Black Leopards will be entertaining cross-town rivals Baroka FC in a scramble for the embattled vital three points.

The two sides are desperate for points with the hope of finishing in the top three position to book a place in the promotional play-offs at the end of the season.

7th position on the log

Leopards have themselves to blame for finding themselves in 7th position on the log with 31 points. They started the season very well, only to tamper with their winning combination by chopping and changing coaches.

Meanwhile, Kruger United will be looking forward to cementing their second position at the expense of the endangered Cape Town Spurs, whom they will pay a visit at the Athlone Stadium in the Western Cape.

The Cape side will, however, not go down without a fight as they are also seriously in need of points to move away from the danger zone (15th with only five points).

The other Saturday’s Motsepe Foundation Championship fixtures are: Casric FC v Upington City (Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga), Hungry Lions v Pretoria University (Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium, Upington) and Orbit College FC v Highbury FC (Olympia Park, Rustenburg). Kick-Off for all the matches is at 3.30pm.

