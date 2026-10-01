Raymond Mdaka’s U23s outclass Algeria in friendly match in Bloem

Despite not being in the dugout for unclear reasons, coach Raymond Mdaka’s U23 side understood the assignment as they outclassed Algeria in a friendly match on Thursday afternoon.

South Africa produced a convincing 3-1 win at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. Second-half goals from substitute trio Quwan Plaatjies, Nhlanhla Gasa and Faiz Abraham were enough to take Mdaka’s side over the line ahead of the second friendly match on Sunday.

In the absence of Mdaka, assistant coach Karabo Mogudi led the team and fielded a star-studded line-up, with the likes of Mfundo Vilakazi, Neo Rapoo, Mpho Padime, Cemran Dansin, Kutlwano Lethlaku and Siviwe Magidigidi all starting.

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The young South Africans did not have the best start to the game, as they went into the break trailing 1-0, after the visitors landed the first blow and punished the wasteful hosts, courtesy of Yanis Senhadji, who pounced on a loose ball on the back post to lead 1-0 at half-time.

Substitutions spark comeback

Mogudi made instant changes in the second half, with Lethlaku and Siviwe Magidigidi making way for Gasa and Plaatjies, who combined well for the equaliser in the 49th minute.

It did not take long for Gasa to turn from provider to a goal scorer when he found the back of the net after being set up by Mpho Padime and made no mistake in front of the goalkeeper.

The South Africans continued to dominate the game on all fronts, with some slick passing, maintaining good ball possession and threatening the goals of the opposition.

Gasa was clearly in the mood and potent since coming on, as he provided another assist for Faiz Abraham, who also made an immediate impact from the bench with a bullet of a shot from outside the box to increase their lead to 3-1 and ultimately emerging victorious in the end.