Re-energised Pirates might be a headache for Sundowns this season 

The fans have been waiting with bated breath for the start of what is expected to be one of the most electrifying seasons in the history of the PSL – the anticipation was just getting the better of them.

Three months after Mamelodi Sundowns won their eighth consecutive league title at a canter, PSL action got underway yesterday – it was Sundowns’ 15th league championship overall since the PSL was launched in 1996.

Even though Pirates became a threat and offered a glimpse of strength to dethrone the champions, Sundowns’ triumph ended up being a walk in the park. It became even embarrassing that they won it with Pirates still having three matches in hand, so much so that Bucs even released Jose Riveiro from his contract with three months to go.

The least said about Kaizer Chiefs, the better. They could not even muster a place in the MTN8 after finishing ninth in the league race. But Amakhosi showed signs of revival and promise after they won the Nedbank Cup towards the end. And now, with millions of Chiefs fans upbeat, this coming Betway Premiership promises to produce fireworks.

Some of the key roleplayers and factors to look out for:

Iqraam Rayners: The fox in the box from Cape Town will be expected to continue where he left off last season. With the uncertainty regarding Lucas Ribeiro, who might be leaving for greener pastures, and the unavailability of Namibian Peter Shalulile, Rayners will be leading the line and hoping to win the Golden Boot this time.

Abdeslam Ouaddou: The new Pirates coach has big shoes to fill, but he has been given the tools to perform. Pirates signed cleverly in the off-season, and he is armed with a squad that can challenge Sundowns. He impressed the Pirates die-hard fans in his first official match in charge, where they pulverised Polokwane City 2-0. Consistency will be a key factor in his road to achieving success.

The Kaizer Chiefs factor: This is a make-or-break season for coach Nasreddine Nabi after a rather topsy-turvy maiden campaign. The fans were beginning to get restless until he ended Amakhosi’s 10-year trophy drought by winning the Ke Yona Cup after they blasted favourites Pirates in Durban. It was one of the sweetest victories Chiefs have tasted over their sworn enemies. The club has also acquired decent players who can cause havoc if they hit the ground running.

Young guns to look out for:

Langelihle Phili: The 2025/26 season may just be the one that sees Phili become one of the breakout stars. The Under-20 Afcon winner’s ability to dribble defenders saw him eliminate his former development side, AmaZulu, with his winning goal in the MTN8 quarterfinal last weekend.

Tebogo Mashigo: The 22-year-old Mashigo showed glimpses of his quality last season under coach Arthur Zwane and will surely be one of the youngsters to look forward to this season.

Siwelele FC: The return of Phunya Sele Sele in Bloemfontein will always warm the hearts of true Mzansi diski followers. Marumo Gallants have been warming the blankets, but it seems that the masters are now back in town. There has been a buzz in the City of Roses since Siwelele FC bought the status of SuperSport United and there was also a razzmatazz at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein when the PSL “return soldiers” hosted Golden Arrows last night.

Relegation candidates: Marumo Gallants and Magesi FC will find the going very tough yet again. Magesi may have had a dream first year in the league, but this season reality will hit them, and their chopping of coaches will hamper them. As new candidates, Orbit College will struggle to adapt, and by the time they find their footing, they may have to play catch-up – the PSL has never been kind to new kids on the block, and it will be no exception this time around.

