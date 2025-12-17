Re-energised Relebohile Mofokeng gets big motivation ahead of Afcon

Relebohile Mofokeng is poised to take the top spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), buoyed by his victory as the Orlando Pirates Player of the Month for November/December, a testament to his incredible performances for the Buccaneers during that period.

Following a serious injury that kept him out of action a few months ago, Mofokeng rebounded impressively.

He was relegated to the sidelines while recovering and also lost his place in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ team during some crucial World Cup qualifiers. He seemed to have lost his chance to participate in his maiden (Afcon).

But the 21-year-old Sharpeville-born youngster recovered just in time to fight his way back into the Pirates’ starting line-up and notched up some impressive man-of-the-match performances.

Bucs’ Player of the Month

The dribbling wizard had helped Broos win a few games when things were tough, so Broos, who had always been a fan of the player, did not think twice about bringing him back into the team.

Pirates recently announced that their ardent fans selected Mofokeng as their club’s Player of the Month for November and December.

The club asserts that Mofokeng has demonstrated his quality recently, emerging as one of the league’s standout performers and playing a crucial role in the Buccaneers’ successful period.

His stellar performances over the past month included a crucial goal in the Carling Knockout final, which ended his side’s 13-year wait for the title.

Mofokeng’s overall impact helped him notch up the award with 49% of the votes, ahead of Oswin Appollis, who received 18%.

It is the first individual award in the 2025/2026 season for the Bucs star, who has already bagged a few accolades in what is still a young career.

Broos happy to see Mofokeng back

His recent form bodes well for his next challenge as he swaps club colours for those of South Africa ahead of the upcoming continental tournament in Morocco.

Broos has mentioned that he is confident that Mofokeng could play a crucial role for the national team at Afcon after he included the smiling assassin in the final squad that is on its way to Marrakech, Morocco.

“About Relebohile, I was thrilled to see him back playing again recently for Pirates. He had a few problems over the past few months with an injury.

“You know I like him because he is a talented player. For that reason, I didn’t doubt one second to select him,” said Broos.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content