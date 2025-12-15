Recovered, fully fit defensive duo impresses Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

With Mbekezeli Mbokazi having played his last game for Orlando Pirates, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is content with the performance of his two central defenders, Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane, who returned to action after a long time on the sidelines due to injuries.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gave the duo the opportunity to start in the 2-0 win against Carling Stars in Durban, and they demonstrated signs of improvement.

They may have been a little rusty and uncomfortable on the ball, but they displayed some determination to win their places back at the heart of the Pirates defence.

Prior to their injuries last season, Sesane and Ndah had established themselves as essential players, and now they are competing for a spot alongside other defenders like Nkosinathi Sibisi, Lebone Seema, Tapelo Xoki, and Siyabonga Ndlozi.

At that time, Bafana Bafana had called up Sesane, and the Nigeria national team selectors were closely monitoring Ndah.

All players are important

“It was so important for them and for the team,” said Ouaddou about the duo after the match.

“We have a big squad, and unfortunately, it’s difficult for me to make a choice because I can only pick 11 players on the team sheet.

“They [Thabiso and Olisa] know they are important players for me—all the players are important for the team.

“You can see they are also working diligently at training. We have close communication with them to tell them that they are very key for us—and maybe at the end of the season, they can help us to be successful.”

He added: “So, they have been professional for a long time, and today we got an opportunity to give them a chance, and they responded in a fantastic way.

“I am pleased for them, and they need to continue playing like that to challenge for a regular place on the team.

“The second reason is that players need to understand how we can play in different formations. I may change in the season’s second half, and it was the right time to see and adapt to this system.

“They understood it well in the second half, and it gives me confidence in the future to play it again and play them again.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content