Red-hot Bafana can rewrite history against a beatable Canada outfit

South Africa has the biggest chance to advance even further to the Last-16 and immediately amend the history books they rewrote after defeating South Korea 1-0 on Thursday morning.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- South Africa has the biggest chance to advance even further to the Last-16 and immediately amend the history books they rewrote after defeating South Korea 1-0 on Thursday morning.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.