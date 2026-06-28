Soccer

Red-hot Bafana can rewrite history against a beatable Canada outfit

By Sunday World
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TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 12: Jonathan David #10 of Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B football match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

South Africa has the biggest chance to advance even further to the Last-16 and immediately amend the history books they rewrote after defeating South Korea 1-0 on Thursday morning.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • South Africa has the biggest chance to advance even further to the Last-16 and immediately amend the history books they rewrote after defeating South Korea 1-0 on Thursday morning.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.

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