Red-hot Chiefs storm to second spot on the log after walloping Orbit

Kaizer Chiefs leapfrogged Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United to occupy second place on the Betway Premiership log after a convincing 4–1 victory over Orbit FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The victory lifted Chiefs to 22 points, level with log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who remain ahead only on goal difference. Both teams have played 11 rounds of matches so far this season.

The victory adds to the growing sense of revival in the Amakhosi camp following their qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage — a feat they last achieved over a decade ago. Their return to continental competition comes on the back of their Nedbank Cup triumph, where they defeated arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 2–1 in the final.

Back to Tuesday’s clash, Chiefs showed their intent early in the game, taking the lead in the fourth minute through Mdu Shabalala, a goal that stood until the halftime break.

Amakhosi resumed the second half with renewed energy and doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Shabalala completed his brace. Dribbling wizard Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi added the third in the 73rd minute with a delicate curler, while Flavio Silva sealed the emphatic win with a fourth goal in the 89th minute.

Orbit managed a consolation strike in the 70th minute through Ayanda Lukhele, but it was not enough to rattle the red-hot Amakhosi.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United, who started the day in second place, were held to a 1–1 draw by Richards Bay at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

In other results, Polokwane City edged AmaZulu 1–0 away at the Princess Magogo Stadium, while Chippa United and Magesi FC played out a goalless draw.

