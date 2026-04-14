Red-hot Kaizer Chiefs face huge test of character

Kaizer Chiefs players seem to be finally responding to co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef’s training methods, but a real test lies in wait as Amakhosi will play their next seven Betway Premiership matches on the road.

Chiefs are hoping to consolidate position three on the log table in order to qualify and compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Limpopo sides next on menu

The struggling Magesi FC will be next on the menu for the rejuvenated Naturena side. Chiefs will face the Limpopo side at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, and kick-off is at 7:30pm. After Magesi, they will lock horns with Polokwane City on Saturday at the same venue. This means that the Glamour Boys will be facing a huge mental test, playing away from their supporters for a long period of time.

After securing their fourth straight win, Chiefs will be aiming for a rare fifth victory in a row. They just have just two days to recover following Sunday’s 2-0 home victory at FNB Stadium over TS Galaxy, courtesy of goals from Flavio da Silva and Glody Lilepo.

Wednesday’s clash against Magesi will be a repeat of their meeting three weeks ago in Durban, where Chiefs claimed a dominant 2-0 win just before the Fifa international break. That result marked the beginning of the Glamour Boys’ current four-match winning streak.

Magesi, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United in a Limpopo derby at the new Peter Mokaba stadium on Saturday.

On the log, Chiefs are sitting pretty on position three with 42 points from 22 matches, while Magesi remain rooted to the bottom of the Betway Premiership with just 17 points from 23 games. With Chiefs fighting to secure continental competition qualification and Dikwena tsa Meetse desperate to climb out of the relegation zone, fans can expect another exhilarating clash in Polokwane.

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