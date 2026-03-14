Red-hot Pirates looking to stretch lead at the top against Siwelele

With exactly 10 games remaining for Betway Premiership title contenders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, character, consistency, and grinding out results will be key in what has been an exciting title race.

Pirates will be in action on Saturday, when they host Siwelele FC at the Orlando Stadium, and a win will put them at a slight advantage ahead of Sundowns. Masandawana will return to league action on Tuesday against Marumo Gallants following their CAF Champions League duties.

The objective for the Buccaneers will be to go for maximum points against a side keen to build momentum of their own ahead of the crucial phase of the season.

Since turning their fortunes around following a tough start to life in the top flight, Siwelele have ascended slowly up the table and currently find themselves in a tight mid-table battle for a spot in the top eight.

The men from Bloem have fought their way from being positioned in the relegation zone in the opening third of the season, rising to 11th place, where they are currently a win away from entering the top half of the table for the first time since the third match day.

They have proven to be a resilient unit over the past few months, only landing on the losing side just once in their last 11 league outings.

Despite this, Siwelele have made a habit of sharing the spoils and have only one win to show in their ongoing unbeaten streak, which currently stands at six matches.

Pirates are meanwhile locked in what is one of the tightest title races in recent memory as they set their sights on another three-pointer that will provide breathing space between themselves and defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

A single goal separates the two teams at the top, with the Buccaneers placed at the summit following a gritty 2-0 win over the visiting Richards Bay in midweek.

Bucs and Siwelele have met once in the Premiership before clashing in the Carling Knockout less than two weeks later.

Both fixtures produced their fair share of drama, with the Buccaneers emerging victorious through last-gasp goals on both occasions.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm.

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