Rejuvenated Jayden Adams expecting tough encounter against Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns’ refreshed and highly recharged midfielder Jayden Adams says that they are expecting a physical and challenging fixture against Golden Arrows on Wednesday night. The league match at Loftus Stadium kicks-off at 7:30pm.

Sundowns are seeking to defend their Betway Premiership league title, but face a struggle at the top of the standings, with Orlando Pirates threatening to elbow them out of contention.

Pirates challenging for league title

The Buccaneers have assembled a strong and competitive squad, and unlike in the last couple of seasons, the league race is going down to the wire. Both Sundowns and Pirates are locked on 41 points, but the Soweto giants have a better goal difference. Sundowns are under immense pressure not to fall behind the Buccaneers and will go for the jugular when Arrows arrive in Pretoria.

Adams, who won Man of the Match against Sekhukhune United in the 3-1 win on Sunday, is expecting a torrid shift against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

“It was such a wonderful feeling to get the Man of the Match award and to perform so well for the team. But honestly, it was a team effort—it does not only belong to me, it goes to the whole team. For me, I just put in extra effort, and that gave me the accolade,” said Adams.

Adams happy with return to form

He’s happy to be back in form after a dip saw him losing his place in the Downs midfield, as well as Bafana Bafana.

“Fortunately I got the chance in the new year. I was able to showcase my talent again, and I took the chance with both hands—I just want to help Sundowns get good results and to fight for the league and the CAF Champions League. Arrows are physical, athletic and a well-coached team. We saw that the last time we met them, and we played a draw. Defensively, they are good, and in attack, they are also good. So it’s going to be very challenging for us,” he added.

“To supporters, they can expect a very good game. We are going to come out with our A-game, and they must come and support us in large numbers.”

