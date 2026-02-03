Rejuvenated Rele Mofokeng sends Bucs to the top of the PSL log

Orlando Pirates have reclaimed the number one spot on the Betway Premiership standings after beating AmaZulu 2-0 during their top-four clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.

This is thanks to a brace from starlet Relebohile Mofokeng, who netted an early and late goal to help Bucs secure massive three points away from home.

The result means that the Buccaneers are now three points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who dropped to second position.

The points margin is as follows: Pirates are on 35 points and Sundowns on 32 points with the same number of games played.

AmaZulu, on the other hand, remain at number four with 30 points, with in-form Kaizer Chiefs occupying 3rd position on 30 points as well, but ahead with a better goal-difference.

A win could have seen Usuthu leapfrog to the top of the league standings, but it was not meant to be, as the Sea Robbers proved too strong for them. This was also AmaZulu’s first defeat this year, following an impressive three-game winning streak.

Both teams will now turn their focus on the upcoming Nedbank Cup, with Pirates set to entertain lower-division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday, while Usuthu will lock horns against fellow Premiership side Polokwane City next Tuesday.

