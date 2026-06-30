Relebohile Mofokeng set to be unveiled by top club in Belgium

It didn’t take merely 72 hours after Bafana Bafana bowed out of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, and Relebohile Mofokeng has already attracted suitors in Europe and is reportedly set to complete a big move to the Belgian Pro League.

The Orlando Pirates starlet is said to have caught the attention of Union Saint-Gilloise, who were the runners-up to Club Brugge last season in the Pro League.

According to reports from Nieuwsblad, a Belgian publication, St Gilloise have offered Mofokeng a lucrative four-year deal, and the Pirates youngster is expected to travel straight from the US to Belgium to complete the move.

The 21-year-old showed glimpses of his qualities at the World Cup in their famous 1-0 win against South Korea, which saw Bafana finish second in their group and historically advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time.

Mofokeng was also influential in the second half of Bafana’s big 1-1 draw against Czechia, where he left coach Hugo Broos with no choice but to start him against Korea and Canada.

Despite being surprisingly substituted in the second half of their Round of 32 encounter, Mofokeng had done enough at the World Cup to attract interest from several clubs across Europe.

Should the deal materialise, Mofokeng will join compatriot Shandre Campbell, who plays for Brugge and made a few appearances in the UEFA Champions League last season.

St Gilloise is a name many staunch SA football fans will recognise. Percy Tau played for the club on a season-long loan in 2018 from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

That is where Tau made a name and announced himself in Europe, as his massive impact during his time there saw him become one of the standout and crucial players at the club.

Mofokeng will land in the hands of former Mamelodi Sundowns head of academy Shawn Bishop, who works as head of methodology at St Gilloise, while former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Chris O’Loughlin works as the club’s sporting director.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.