The Kaizer Chiefs FC brand is too big to be allowed to fail, and everything possible must be done to save the club from total collapse.

These are the sentiments of UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who is a big supporter of the club and also a close friend of Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content