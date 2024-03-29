‘RESPECT for Sundowns in Tanzania is with big letters’ – Makudubela

South African-born Young Africans skillful midfielder Mahlatse Makudubela says even though Mamelodi Sundowns is highly respected in Tanzania, they will not have it easy come Saturday night.

Yanga will be hosting Sundowns in the much-anticipated Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg encounter. They meet at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.

Kick-off time is at 8pm.

Game expected to be tight

Makudubela, 34, joined the Tanzanian giants in July last year from Marumo Gallants. This after he impressed Timu ya Wananchi, as Yanga is affectionately known. Yanga saw him during their Caf Confederations Cup semi-final clash last season.

Makudubela said despite the respect Yanga have for Masandawana, the game will be tight and decided on mistakes. He was speaking during an online interview with SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Thursday.

“Well look, for a lack of a better word, let’s just say they are respected, Mamelodi Sundowns is respected. Yes, okay we respect all opponents we play against. But the respect of Mamelodi Sundowns is respect. With big letters,” Makudubela said.

“We have seen what they can do, we don’t just go there and say ‘ah, let’s have a go at them’, you have to be tactical.

‘We have done our homework’

“They’ve done their studies… So have we. And we know their weak points and where their strengths are. We see it as teammates.”

The dibbling wizard went on to say mistakes on both ends of the field will determine the outcome of the game.

“We know where there will be difficulties, and you know as you said pound to pound, we’ll be player to player. [My team] knows the most influential players in their attack, their vulnerabilities in defence. We’ve discussed those things.

It will be decided by mistakes

“You’re right when you say Mamelodi Sundowns is a team you can’t just say you’ll beat 5-0. But if that opportunity comes, why not? You know.

“It’s football, it’s a game of mistakes and I think this type of game will be decided on mistakes.”

Ahead of the match, Yanga announced that free entry for the clash and National Stadium. It is expected to be filled to capacity in the 60,000-seater.

