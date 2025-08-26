Returning Nasreddine Nabi will want to add salt into Downs wounds

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is back in the hotseat and will be looking to add more misery onto their distressed opponents Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership encounter that will be played at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night. Kick-off for the highly anticipated match is at 7:00pm.

A razzmatazz atmosphere and fireworks are expected at the match and tickets are being snapped up at an impressive pace. The excitement is created by the fact that Chiefs are on a roll, and they are sitting nicely at the top of the PSL table on nine points after playing three rounds of matches. Together with Sekhukhune United, they are the only teams with a 100% percent winning record and the fans are on cloud nine.

The return of the mentor

Other news that has titillated the Chiefs fans are that coach Nabi is back in the driving seat after he returned from his country Tunisia where he went to check on his wife who was involved in an accident. In his absence, Chiefs managed three impressive wins under assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef.

Across the province in Pretoria, Sundowns have had a rather unimpressive start to the season. After a decent first leg in the MTN8 semifinals against Orlando Pirates in Soweto, where they scored an away goal, Masandawana were knocked out in the return match in Atteridgeville by the same 1-1 scoreline as the match went to penalty kicks. Pirates won by 4-1. After the match, angry Sundowns fans were baying for head coach Miguel Cardoso’s blood and they charged at the team bus in frustration.

Downs’ shine dim

Sundowns may have not lost a single game in the league, but they are not as dominating as they have become over the years. In their three matches, they drew one and recorded victories in their two other matches. They are occupying position number three on the league log behind the third-placed Amakhosi. Chiefs and Sekhukhune are joint leaders after the same number of points and goal difference.

The Sundowns coach, who is already feeling the heat, had to juggle his team against Pirates. He brought back Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Teboho Mokoena, Marcello Allende, Arthur Sales, Tashreeq Matthews and Iqraam Rayners. This meant that the likes of Peter Shalulile, Bathusi Aubaas and Siphelele Mkhulise were relegated to the bench.

Against Chiefs, the Sundowns coach cannot take any chances. He will have to be sure of his starting line-up and not tinker with the squad once again. This will be a big test for Cardoso to show that the Brazilians are not down and out and that they can overtake Chiefs and assume control of the reins once again.

