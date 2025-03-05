Ribeiro and Cardoso dominate February monthly awards

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso and midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa were the big winners at the Betway Premiership February monthly awards.

Cardoso was voted for the Coach of the Month while the dazzling Ribeiro got the accolades for Player of the Month and Goal of the Month. The awards were Cardoso and Costa’s second accolades since the start of the current 2024/25 season.

Sundowns have been in scintillating form and Cardoso, who has enjoyed a great start to his tenure at Masandawana, guided his side to six wins out of seven fixtures, amassing an impressive 18 out of a possible 21 points tally.

The Sundowns coach’s tactical acumen gave him the edge over strong contenders in the form of AmaZulu then co-coaches, Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, as well as Ronnie Gabriel of Richards Bay CF, who were exceptional during the month.

Cardoso’s playmaker, Ribeiro was then crowned the best player for the month for the second time this season following his impressive contribution to the team’s February success. The Brazilian international was involved in eight goals for his side through finding the back of the net five times and orchestrating three assists.

The Sundowns midfielder was closely followed by Sekhukhune United midfielder, Keletso Makgalwa as well as his club teammate, Iqraam Rayners in the closely contested category.

In addition to being voted the best player for the month, Ribeiro’s solo run in Sundowns’ victory over Orlando Pirates in Tshwane was voted the best goal of the month, marking Ribeiro’s second successive award in the category after winning it in the January period.

Ribeiro’s well taken goal emerged victorious over Tshegofatso Nyama’s clinical free kick against Golden Arrows in Cape Town, as well as Shaun Mogaila’s wonder strike against Chippa United in East London.

