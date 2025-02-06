Ribeiro, Ertugral scoop Betway Premiership monthly awards

Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertugral, Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Lucas Costa Ribeiro, and Sekhukhune United star Andy Boyeli walked away with Betway Premiership monthly awards for January 2025.

Babina Noko striker Boyeli scooped the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award, while Ertgural was named Coach of the Month.

Dribbling wizard Ribeiro won the Goal of the Month accolade.

The Brazilian has been in scintillating form for his club, and he single-handedly massacred SuperSport United in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

Ribeiro’s Betway Premiership Goal of the Month was for his acrobatic strike against Magesi FC in Polokwane.

Top-of-the-table league clash

The goal edged equally intense competition from Mfundo Vilakazi’s solo strike in Kaizer Chiefs’ victory over Sekhukhune United, as well as Devin Titus’ clinical finish for Stellenbosch FC in their win over Usuthu.

All eyes will be on Ribeiro when Sundowns face Orlando Pirates in a crucial, top-of-the-table league encounter at Loftus Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Boyeli, who found the back of the net four times in January with a goal against AmaZulu FC, as well as a stunning hat-trick against SuperSport, saw him deservedly walk away with the Player of the Month award.

Recently appointed Citizens coach Ertugral’s three victories out of four, including two successive triumphs over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates, saw him emerge number one ahead of strong contenders from Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema as well as Phuti Mohafe of Polokwane City.

