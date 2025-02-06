Ribeiro should play at the highest international level – Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has heaped praise on star player Lucas Ribeiro Costa, stating that the Brazilian is on another level and should be playing at the highest international level.

Cardoso also said that he wishes Sundowns to hold on to the skilful player for as long as possible in order to profit from his skills.

Ribeiro, who has been a marvel to watch since he joined Sundowns in 2022, has set the Premier Soccer League (PSL) scene alight with his flair, flamboyance, and ability to protect the ball on his feet, which are second to none.

It is something that has never been seen in a long time in local football since the days of the late Gift Leremi, Scara Ngobese, Shakes Kungoane, Doctor Khumalo, and recently Themba Zwane.

Speaking to the media after Sundowns thrashed Tshwane rivals SuperSport United 3-0 on Wednesday night, Cardoso said his number 10 deserves to play at the highest level internationally.

“Lucas can go further on [to reach greater heights]. And we should profit as much as possible while we can from him,” Cardoso said.

Frontrunner for Player of the Season accolade

“So, let’s hope the club can keep him for long because he’s a very important player, but Lucas is a player to play at a high level internationally, no doubt.

“One of the things I said to Lucas when I arrived here, knowing that he was performing well in the league, was to try to tell him that there are always things that can be done.”

He continued: “I try to make him understand that the ambition that he should have to continue to develop himself should be present every day in his life.

“We work hard on the mindset of the players; a lot, and I think the message is reaching most of them.

“With commitment, with the work, with a strong mindset on getting better, with respect for everyday work, waking every day thinking that this is the day I need to do my best.”

The Betway Premiership has just entered its second half, and the 26-year-old is already a frontrunner for the Player of the Season accolade, with Orlando Pirates young sensation Relebohile Mofokeng also in the race.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content