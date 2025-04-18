Riveiro mum on whether Bucs will release Mbokazi for U20 Afcon

- Advertisement -

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has kept his cards close to his chest on whether the club will release teenage sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi for the forthcoming U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Mbokazi is part of coach Raymond Mdaka’s final U20 squad that will be competing in the Afcon, which is set to kick off in Egypt next Sunday.

The 19-year-old has been the talk of the town with his impressive performance for Pirates. And, unsurprisingly, he became an integral part of Riveiro’s backline in the absence of regular starters.

Mbokazi has filled the shoes of Olisah Ndah and Thabiso Sesane, who are both still out nursing their injuries.

Riveiro, who is known for not commenting on “individual players”, stuck to his words and refused to respond to the question thrown at him about the teenager.

Avoided questions around the teenager

The Spaniard was speaking to the media during a press conference at the FNB Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Early this week, despite previously being positive about getting all the players he has selected, Mdaka said he may just be having sleepless nights about clubs likely not to release their players.

“These are some of the things I don’t even want to think of and talk about. Because it’s a situation that one did not expect. And more so because throughout, we had positive communication with the teams. We felt we’re going to have [Mbokazi],” Mdaka said during a radio interview.

“It’s unfortunate, honestly, you know how much he can do. Everybody knows how much he can do, and we know it as the technical team. But we just must make sure we close the case or the chapter.”

Shandre Campbell

Mdaka already suffered a massive blow of his star player, Shandre Campbell not released by his side, Club Brugge, in the Belgian Pro League.

There is also a scare of Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Mfundo Vilakazi also not being released. This as Amakhosi are fighting to finish the top eight of the Betway Premiership. And they have a Nedbank Cup final against Pirates ahead of them.

Amajimbos vs Egypt

Sunday World also has it on good authority that SuperSport United’s Neo Rapoo will only join the team later. He will miss Amajimbos’ opening match against Egypt.

It is also yet to be known if Mamelodi Sundowns will release their duo Asekho Tiwani and Kutlwano Letlhaku. They have a crucial CAF Champions League mission and are hoping to defend their league title.

