Riveiro refuses to respond on Saleng’s absence, position at Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has refused to respond to the questions surrounding the absence and potential future of the begotten star player Monnapule Saleng at the club.

Saleng has been a notable absentee from the Pirates match-day squad since last year. And this has left the club supporters wondering what could be happening with the speedy winger.

The 26-year-old is alleged to be unsettled at the club to the point that has led to him being mischievous, and ultimately being dropped by the coach.

Not commenting on players

Riveiro has since laid a boundary of not wanting to comment on individual players. He maintained his stance on the issue of Saleng and said he would not respond to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his star player.

“Well played, but I don’t do it [comment on players]. I don’t speak about the health of my players. It’s something that belongs to a private space,” Riveiro told Sunday World during a Nedbank Cup press conference on Thursday.

“The moment that the club feels that it’s the time to speak about which players are injured, how long it’s going to take, in which moment of the process they are, they do it.

“It’s not part of my job description, like I said because it’s not an ethical thing. I know it would be nice to know how close Olisa [Ndah] or [Goodman] Mosele is. And what’s happening with Saleng. But it’s not going to happen [for him to provide an update on his players].”

Facing player injury crisis

Riveiro is also facing an injury crisis of his key players in crucial positions. Players such as defensive duo Thabiso Sesane and Ndah.

Midfielder Thalente Mbatha was also ruled out for the Mamelodi Sundowns game after failing a late fitness test.

Zakhele Lepasa, Thabiso Monyane, and Mosele are other players who are still out on the sidelines due to injury.

A chance for other players

However, Riveiro suggested that the absence of some of his key players is a chance for others. A chance for them to raise their hands and grab the opportunity with both hands.

“Right now, it’s time for Tapelo [Xoki] time for Innocent [Maela], [Mbekezeli] Mbokaz. And time for other players who are training well, pushing, and are ready to play.

“But let us see because, again, we are going to play a huge number of players in the next six weeks. And everybody is going to be necessary.”

The Buccaneers will continue the road to their Nedbank Cup defence against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka FC in the round of 16 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

