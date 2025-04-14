Riveiro’s stint turned Bucs into a mean machine 

When Jose Riveiro arrived at Orlando Pirates three years ago, he found players low on morale and a squad that was always happy to play bridesmaid to Mamelodi Sundowns, and he was also dismayed that such a club with a rich history was not pulling in the crowds at home.

He needed to change all these negatives as they were affecting the club and as soon he got it right, Pirates were a trophy magnet, the fans were filling Orlando Stadium to the rafters and the players started believing that they were the best and that they deserved more honours – the Buccaneers started going for all the trophies on offer.

The Pirates players are still coming to terms with the fact that the Spaniard is leaving at the end of the season and they will be spurred on by the fact that they want to give their messiah and outgoing coach a fitting farewell after three magnificent years at the club. They face Marumo Gallants in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium today at 3pm.

Riveiro put another feather in his cap midweek when he led Bucs to the semis of the CAF Champions League after they ousted Algeria’s MC Algers in the quarterfinals. He is now focusing on the Nedbank Cup, a trophy he has won two times in a row since he set foot in Mzansi.

“We are playing the semi-final of a big competition and it’s something to celebrate to reach this stage of the tournament. We have to be ready after midweek’s game in the CAF competition and as usual, it’s going to be a tough one against a very good team that has improved,” he said of the Gallant clash.

Riveiro mentioned that the last time they played against Marumo, it did not go well for the Buccaneers. He also elaborated they faced them just as they unveiled a new coach and there was uncertainty about what kind of game they were going to play. He says that now they know their opponents well.

Riveiro also lamented a tight fixture schedule: “There’s no time for training and good preparations anymore. As coaches, we do not do things the way we want because of a tight fixture schedule. We just played a very taxing and emotional match and a few hours later, we were talking about this fixture.

‘We just have to make sure players are ready to go again and that they get a break emotionally. The levels of energy cannot be high everyday but we have to find a way and there are no excuses.

“We are playing a lot of matches and this is a consequence of being competitive and being consistence – we have to deal with it. This is a big club, and I will never complain – there’s nothing you can do. Football is going in this direction and we have to adjust no matter what,” he explained further.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content