Robust Kaizer Chiefs storm into the quarterfinals of Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs followed in the footsteps of their neighbours Orlando Pirates, as they also booked their place in their quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday night.

Amakhosi edged past Chippa United with a convincing 3-0 win during their last 16 encounter at the FNB Stadium. This is thanks to goals by Gaston Sirino, Inacio Miguel, and Pule Mmodi.

On course to end the decade-long trophy drought, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi named a strong starting line-up. With his captain Yusuf Maart missing due to suspension, Nabi went with a midfield trio of Thabo Cele, Samkelo Zwane, and Sirino as the number 10.

Nabi’s opposite number, Thabo September, flanked by the returning Morgan Mammila as his second assistant, fielded a relatively strong side as well, with Andile Jali starting from the bench.

Just before kick-off, Amakhosi must have heard that their rivals Pirates won their match against Baroka FC and got either pressure or some inspiration to also go out and deliver a spectacle in front of their home supporters.

It took Chiefs as early as 13 minutes into the game to break the deadlock through Sirino following some good passage of play between Cele and Reeve Frosler, with the latter whipping in a delightful cross inside the 18 area.

Sirino made no mistake and fired a shot at close range to leave Stanley Nwabali with no chance but to look, stare, and admire.

The Chilli Boys held their own and took the game to Amakhosi, creating some goal-scoring opportunities and forcing Bruce Bvuma to make some decent saves to take his side into the break with a slender lead.

Both teams picked up from where they left off in the second half and took the game to each other.

It was, however, the home side who would register the second goal of the match through Miguel from the penalty spot, and the third by Mmodi at the death to send Chiefs to the next round.

