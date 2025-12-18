Roger de Sa back in SA on holiday, hoping for local coaching gig

Former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits coach Roger de Sa, who is currently the assistant coach of the Oman national team in the Middle East, is back in Cape Town on holiday and says that he will also be considering offers in the PSL, should anything come his way.

“I am back in Cape Town on holiday. I am not sure I’m going back to Oman. The initial agreement with them was for three months.

“I ended up being there for six months, and I can do another six, but there are no matches there, and that is a bit of a dilemma because we will be sitting and idling without any action and doing nothing,” De Sa told Sunday World.

“I am ready and available for any local team that needs my services. I miss the smell of grass and being on the touchlines. I am open to coaching any club; I just want to return back to action.

“It is not about money; clubs must not think that they cannot afford me. I have worked in the Middle East for about five years now, and I was able to secure my future financially.

“Earning in foreign currency was very rewarding, and those countries really looked after us. So, it is not about money, and clubs must not think they won’t be able to pay me—I just want to do some coaching.

“And if there’s a team that I can contribute to, I am thrilled to work there. I have been with five national teams now; I cannot learn the sixth national anthem,” De Sa added.

Working alongside Carlos Queiroz

De Sa’s first stint at the international level was with Bafana Bafana, where he served as assistant coach to the late Styles Phumo.

He then worked as Carlos Queiroz’s assistant when they coached the star-studded Portugal at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

Queiroz once again recruited De Sa to lead the Pharaohs of Egypt three years ago.

The two coaches, who were both born in Mozambique, led Egypt to the final of the 2021 Afcon where they lost to Senegal via penalty kicks.

Their next move was in Iran, where they took the country to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After an impressive showing with Iran, they then crossed the Persian Gulf to take over the Qatar national team.

De Sa reunited with Queiroz in Oman around mid-2025 with the objective of building the Omani team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

At the club level, besides the Pirates and Wits, De Sa also coached the defunct Ajax Cape Town, Santos, and Platinum Stars.

He led Pirates to the final of the 2013 CAF Champions League, where they lost to Egypt’s Al Ahly.

