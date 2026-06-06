Ronwen, Sibisi, Mokoena & Modiba – the only surviving members of Broos’ first squad

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba are the only surviving members from Hugo Broos’ original team that was selected to play against Uganda when Broos took over as the head coach in May 2021.

Broos took over from Molefi Ntseki and embarked on a rebuilding mission after the team embarrassingly failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament which was held in Cameroon.

Broos made the unpopular decision and discarded favourites such as skipper Thulani “Tyson” Hlatswayo, Andile Jali, Itumeleng Khune, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thulani Serero, Bongani Zungu, Eric Mathoho, Kermit Erasmus and Thembinkosi Lorch as he started from scratch.

This was not so well-received by the SA diski fraternity, but the results were impressive and the team held their own in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and easily booked a spot for the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.

He brought unfancied players such as Ethan Brooks, Veli Mothwa, Evidece Makgopa, Nyiko Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Terrance Mashego, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Victor Letsoalo, Sphephele “Yaya” Sithole and Rushine de Reuck. Broos’ team showed character and against all odds, applied themselves impressively as they qualified for the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast and failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar by a whisker.

In fact, Broos’ young guns were hard done by a poor referee’s decision who awarded Ghana a dodgy penalty in the Cape Coast after Bafana had led the group throughout the qualifiers and SA fell in that last hurdle. Safa lodged a protest with Fifa, but it was turned down.

Sithole, the lanky holding midfielder who is in the current World Cup team, was part of Broos’ team that travelled to Ghana’s Cape Coast alongside skipper Williams. Broos’ selection was always criticized as he stuck to his favourite players such as Mobbie, Mothwa and Sithole who did not always shine in the national team. The disapproval increased but the results were there for everyone to see.

As the matches rolled on, Broos, for the first time, surrendered to public pressure and included Mamelodi Sundowns dribbling wizard Themba “Mshishi” Zwane in the team amidst huge cries. Broos had considered Zwane to be over the hill and his career on the decline – however the Thembisa-born midfielder proved to be a catalyst and a very important player in the team. Zwane is currently in camp for his first Fifa World Cup, together with Williams, Mokoena, Modiba and Sithole who travelled the rocky and bumpy road with Broos.

Broos has also shown faith in Makgopa, whom he selected when he was still in the colours of Baroka FC. Today, the lanky Orlando Pirates goalpoacher is one of the key players in the team.

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