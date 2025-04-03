Royal AM kicked out of Premier Soccer League

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has expelled the embattled Royal AM Football Club from the league with immediate effect.

Royal AM, which was under the ownership of overzealous and popular businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, endured a long period of financial struggles. The team last played a PSL match on December 29 and has had their matches postponed due to the club being taken under curatorship by SARS.

Mkhize’s business shenanigans led to her being investigated and embroiled in a legal battle with the SARS. This was over her alleged unpaid R40-million tax bill. And this also includes staff and player salaries.

This week the PSL sent a memo to all the chairpersons, chief executive officers, and all member clubs of the National Soccer League (NSL) about this decision.

Reads the memo: “As per NSL’s constitution, articles 10.16 and 14.6, the league has vested certain powers and duties in the executive, and having regard to the totality of the facts and circumstances in relation to the matter of Royal AM FC under curatorship, the executive committee has concluded that:

Royal AM is unable to fulfil their obligation to the league;

Royal AM misrepresented material information to the league in the application for renewal submitted on 1 July 2024; and

Royal AM transferred shares contrary to the provisions of Article 14.6 of NSL Constitution.

“The executive committee today resolved to recommend the cancellation of the membership of the club to the board of governors of the league in accordance with Article 14.16/or 14.6 of the NSL Constitution.

“Royal AM and all member clubs of the league will be given notice of the Board of Governors meeting in accordance with the NSL Handbook,” stated the statement.

The club’s expulsion from the league means the league will continue with the remaining matches with 15 clubs, of which the club finishing on the 15th position will automatically play in the Relegation/Promotion Play-Offs with clubs finishing second and third in the National First Division at the end of the season. The club was first expelled from the Nedbank Cup before this unfortunate situation they find themselves in now.

Royal AM has been out of action for the past three months, and they last kicked the ball in an official match on January 27 this year in the Nedbank Cup against the National First Division side, Milford FC.

The club’s last league match was on December 29 last year when they lost 3-1 at home to TS Galaxy before they could go on limbo after just playing 11 league matches. This was after the South African Revenue Services (SARS) seized control of the club as part of its attempt to recoup a tax bill of about R40-million owed to the taxman by the club boss Shaun Mkhize, which is linked to the family trust.

In February, the PSL executive committee (exco) took a decision on the Royal AM saga that has left the league in a state of disarray.

The club, owned by popular businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, is embroiled in a legal battle with SARS after it was reported that Mkhize owes the taxman in the region of R40-million.

The club fell behind in terms of their Betway Premiership programme and the Nedbank Cup fixtures.

The league announced in February that the NSL executive committee resolved that Royal AM Football Club will take no further part in the Nedbank Cup competition this season, in the interest of time.

