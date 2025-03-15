Rulani desperate to return hapless Wydad to winning ways

After what was a week of disappointment and high emotions, South Africa-born coach Rulani Mokwena will be raring to return to winning ways in the upcoming fixture.

His Wydad Athletic Club are back in league action against bottom-half side IR Tanger on Sunday.

This is on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw against FUS Rabat early this week – a result that was not received well by the entire Red Castle fanbase.

Criticism for squad selections

They criticised the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor for his squad selections in the last three games. All ended in draws.

In his defense, Mokwena lashed out at the Wydad supporters during a post-match press conference. He said that his team is relatively new and urged the fans to support the players, especially at this crucial stage of the season.

“We are a new team; everyone doesn’t want me to say this, but we are a new team. It’s 26 new players; we’re fighting for the Champions League spot,” Mokwena told the Moroccan press.

“Why can’t these players get more support? I understand we haven’t won anything in two years. I understand there’s hunger for Champions League, and believe me, there’s no one hungrier than me to play Champions League.

The mentor says he turned down regular Champions League campaigners

“I was in the semi-final of the Champions League for two years in a row. I had the option to join clubs that are in the Champions League.

“I came to join Wydad because when Sundowns played against Wydad, I saw how much they love their club. I saw how much they showed their love to me.”

With just six games remaining until the conclusion of the Botola Pro 1 campaign, Mokwena will be setting his sight on securing the CAF Champions League spot and promised that they will fight until the end.

