Rulani Mokwena cleared and is on his way to Libya, confirms Dirco

With the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirming that coach Rulani Mokwena is free to leave Algeria, the case is now closed.

In a statement on social media on Monday night, Dirco head of public diplomacy Clayton Monyela, said: “The South African embassy in Algeria has confirmed that he has been cleared to leave Algeria.

“He is at a hotel. Our team will be with him tomorrow [Tuesday] to ensure that his travel back home is facilitated without hiccups.”

After being stopped by police at Algiers’ Houari Boumediene Airport, Mokwena’s trip to Libya was delayed because he was discovered in possession of a sizable sum of money, which is against Algerian foreign exchange regulations.

The embassy told Sowetan on Monday: “The embassy in Algiers can confirm that it was notified of the arrest of Mr Rulani Mokwena [on Sunday], who is alleged to have violated Algeria’s foreign currency regulation[s].

“The mission is in touch with Mr Mokwena and is providing consular assistance to him.”

The 39-year-old was reportedly arrested after it was discovered that he had €14,200 (R272 855,13) in cash, which is against Algerian foreign exchange regulations that only permit $7,500 [R125 419,15] to be exported.

Suspended sentence

Mokwena’s case was heard at the Dar El Beida Court, and he has since reportedly been fined and handed a two-month suspended sentence.

The entire controversy surrounding Rulani Mokwena occurred just a day after he unexpectedly left Algerian reigning champions MC Alger by mutual consent.

This was despite him winning a domestic trophy with the club and putting them in a comfortable position at the top of the league standings with 43 points, five points clear of second-placed CS Constantine with four games in hand.

Al Ittihad reportedly offered the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor a lucrative deal that he could not refuse.

He will be reuniting with former Wydad Athletic Club duo Aziz Ki and compatriot Thembinkosi Lorch.

Mokwena will be unveiled by Al Ittihad in the upcoming days, so it was anticipated that he would take a flight to Libya on Tuesday morning, passing through Turkey.

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