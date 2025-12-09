Rulani Mokwena conquers Sead Ramovic in Algeria with a big comeback win

Coach Rulani Mokwena continued to dominate Sead Ramovic as his MC Alger defeated CR Belouizdad 2-1 in a league game on Monday night.

The result means that MC Alger has stretched their lead at the top of the Algerian Ligue 1 to four points with three games in hand.

They currently sit with 25 points after nine games, while chasers Olympique Akbou are on 21 points after 12 outings.

Belouizdad, on the other hand, remained in position 10 on the log with just 14 points from 10 matches.

Given the history and fierce rivalry between the two coaches from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Mokwena prevailed over Ramovic in a game that had the attention of football fans across the continent, marking their first encounter since their last Betway Premiership clash.

Despite Alger’s strong start, Belouizdad took the lead in the 17th minute with a counterattack.

Mokwena’s side still unbeaten

However, it did not take long for Mokwena’s side to respond, as they equalised six minutes later to ease up the pressure heading into the half-time break.

The second half did not see many opportunities created, and the tempo of the game slightly dropped, but it was Mokwena’s side who had the last say, with their high press paying dividends six minutes before the final whistle.

It was Guinea international Alhassane Bangoura who landed a sucker punch for MC Alger and snatched all three points at the death to ensure that they remain the only unbeaten side so far this season.

The rivalry between the two coaches originates from their time in the PSL, during which they exchanged unpleasant words while Mokwena was with Mamelodi Sundowns and Ramovic was with TS Galaxy.