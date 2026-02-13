Rulani Mokwena opens up about his return at Loftus to face Downs

MC Alger coach Rulani Mokwena entered the Loftus Versfeld Stadium looking cool and calm. Like someone who really felt at home as he walked into the press conference room for the first time in two years.

Mokwena will play against his former side in a crucial CAF Champions League final group tie on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game on Friday, Mokwena admitted that there will be emotions facing Sundowns. But like Grant Kekana said midweek, there will be no room for those emotions for 90 minutes.

Great sense of appreciation

“I don’t know how I am feeling, but there is a great sense of appreciation for my time at Mamelodi Sundowns. I know I earned my stripes to have some form of emotional connotation. …Not just with the club, but its people, including the fans,” Mokwena said.

“You know my time at Mamelodi Sundowns, from the first chapter to my return at the club, was not always the easiest. But my work at the club, together with many people, allowed us to return here with great humility. And with a lot of appreciation for who we are and what we have done for the football club.

“Having said that, it is very clear that football for 90 minutes will not accept emotions. And it will be the same with the other side.

A win is only option

“In light of that, you still understand that it does not deflect the deep sense of genuine love and appreciation to the club for the opportunities it presented to me. But my focus is on trying to help my players and team to qualify for the next round. And that is the most important thing.”

Both Sundowns and Alger have a chance to qualify for the next round. With a win the best and most preferable result for both teams to go through.

Mokwena’s side is on number two with seven points, while Masandawana are third with six points. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

