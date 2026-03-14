Rulani Mokwena parts ways with MC Alger by mutual consent

In a twist of events, South African-born coach Rulani Mokwena has shockingly parted ways with Algerian giants MC Alger by mutual consent on Saturday.

“The management of Algeria MC announces the departure of South African coach Rulani Mokwena from the club following the activation of the clause that ends his duties as head of the first team,” MC Alger said in a statement on Saturday.

“The decision came after the coach’s meeting with the club’s management, during which he expressed his conviction to end his experience with the team, after a career that lasted eight months.

“During this period, Mokwena managed to lead the team to win the Algeria Premier Cup title, “Super Cup”, the team under his supervision has maintained the top of the professional league ranking since the first rounds of the season, in an experience that also saw the team exit from the competition of the Copa Algeria and the CAF Champions League.

“The management of MC Algeria would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to coach Rulani Mokwena and his technical staff for the work and efforts they have put forward during their supervision of the team. We wish them all the best and success.”

Mokwena has reportedly agreed terms with Libyan outfit Al Ittihad, where he will reunite with former Wydad Athletic Club duo Aziz Ki and compatriot Thembinkosi Lorch.

The 39-year-old leaves Alger sitting comfortably on top of the Algerian league with 43 points, five points clear of second-placed CS Constantine with four games in hand.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor is expected to be unveiled at his new club, Al Ittihad, in the coming days.

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