‘Rulani Mokwena wasn’t aware of Algerian foreign currency laws’

Just a day after Rulani Mokwena and MC Alger released a statement that they had agreed to part ways on amicable terms, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates mentor found himself on the wrong end of the Algerian law, which saw him arrested.

On Saturday, MC Alger shockingly announced that Mokwena will be leaving the club with immediate effect, despite the team sitting comfortably on top of the league, five points ahead with four games in hand.

However, on Sunday, reports surfaced that the police had apprehended Mokwena.

According to reports, the 39-year-old was stopped by officials at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers with a large amount of money, which violates Algerian foreign currency laws.

Sources close to the situation stated that Mokwena, who spent about seven months in Algeria, was not aware of the law.

Embassy aware of Mokwena’s arrest

“Unfortunately, it seems like Rulani was not aware of the law, because why would he put his life and reputation at risk like that?” the source told Sunday World.

“He is still a young coach who still has a lot to offer in football. It is just unfortunate that he finds himself in this situation. The matter is expected to sit in court [in Dar El Beida].”

According to Sowetan, the South African embassy in Algeria confirmed that it was made aware of Mokwena’s arrest based on allegations of violating the country’s currency regulations.

“The embassy in Algiers can confirm that it was notified of the arrest of Mr Rulani Mokwena [on Sunday], who is alleged to have violated Algeria’s foreign currency regulation(s),” the embassy told Sowetan on Monday.

“The mission is in touch with Mr Mokwena and is providing consular assistance to him.”

Efforts to reach Mokwena’s agent, Steven Kapeluschnik, were unsuccessful by the time of publishing.

This is a developing story…

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