Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger to go above Sundowns with win over Al Hilal

The CAF Champions League has reached its penultimate stage, where teams will be grinding and grappling for results with the aim of booking a spot in the last 16 of the competition.

That will be the case as on Friday night, when MC Alger hosts Group C leaders Al Hilal in the capital of Algeria. The game is scheduled to get underway at 9pm.

In the current Group C standings, Mokwena’s side are third with four points, level with bottom-placed Saint-Eloi Lupopo. Alger are just one point behind Sundowns and four points adrift of Hilal, who are on top with eight points with two games remaining in the group.

The Mouloudia restored their Champions League dream last week. This was when they produced an impressive 2-0 win over Lupopo at home.

Gunning for a win

A win over Hilal will move them up to number two. And they will then hope that the outcome of the game between Lupopo and Sundowns on Sunday goes in their favour.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Thursday, Mokwena said his team is ready for the Hilal challenge. And he declared that they will give themselves a fighting chance in the group.

“We are ready and confident. The win against St-Eloi Lupopo (2-0) has reignited our hopes. And we are going to fight to give ourselves a real chance,” Mokwena said.

“Al-Hilal can press high, play with different blocks, and take advantage of rapid transitions. It’s a well-rounded team with players who are extremely aggressive in duels.

Eyeing all 3 points

“But our ambition is clear and remains the same; we need all three points. I have complete trust in my players,” he added.

Mokwena’s side faces an Al Hilal side that is equally ready and up for the task, according to their coach Laurentiu Reghecampf.

“I think we are ready. We came here to do our job. We have all our players ready for the game tomorrow. I hope we can display a good match,” Reghecampf said.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be in action on Sunday when they face off against Lupopo in Lubumbashi. This will be before the big one against Alger next Friday, which will be Mokwena’s homecoming at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium since leaving the Brazilians two seasons ago.

