Rulani sends hearty message to Sundowns fans after Yanga win

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has sent a heartfelt message to Sundowns fans following their 3-2 penalty shootout win over Young Africans at a fully packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

The victory meant that Sundowns have now qualified for the Caf Champions League semifinals for the second time in a row.

A place of worship

Ahead of the must-win game, Mokwena called on the yellow nation, in his words, to make Loftus Stadium a cathedral—a place of worship against the Tanzanian giants.

Indeed, Masandwana supporters responded affirmatively and painted Loftus yellow with their regalia, as they beat their famous drum and sang their lungs out from the first to the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, Mokwena said he was impressed with the turnout and dedicated the victory to the Sundowns faithful.

Team performances should get better

“I thought the turnout was very good, can it be better? Yes, just like our performances should get better,” Mokwena responded to the question by Sunday World.

“But you got to praise the supporters because it is not easy on a Friday night to come out in numbers, and of course because of some of the social ills that our people face, such as not being able to afford the tickets and transport fare.

“So, it is a very extensive expenditure to attend football matches and sometimes we neglect that. And of course, when they make such an effort to come out and support the team, you’ve got to appreciate them.

“Before the penalty shootout I told my players that ‘we can’t lose, not in front of our people’ and especially not after the effort they made to support you, no chance.

Boys responded to victory call

“And the boys responded to that, and I am glad that they made the supporters to be happy, they deserve it because one thing about the Sundowns supporters is that they love this club, they invest a lot and suffer with this team too much.”

Mokwena has since pleaded with the Sundowns supporters to also fill up the stadiums even in league games, saying that his players deserve to play in front of large crowds.

“I encourage the yellow nation to continue coming out in numbers and even in the league games because this kind of turnout is what this club and the players deserve,” he added.

“The players invest so much, and they deserve to play in a full-capacity stadium, not because of the type of football they play but because of the kind of team that they are, and they deserve to be celebrated every time that they take to the pitch.”

