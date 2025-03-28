Rulani takes social media break to focus on mental health, Wydad

Rulani Mokwena has announced that he will be taking a social media hiatus to focus on his mental health and the tough Wydad Casablanca task of qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

“In the coming weeks, I will be stepping away from social media to embark on a period of digital detox and reflection,” Mokwena wrote in a statement on his Instagram on Thursday night.

“This time away will not only serve as a mental and spiritual rejuvenation, but will also allow me to focus wholeheartedly on the final sprint of my current endeavour.

Mental clarity and emotional well-being

“Disconnecting from the digital world, even briefly, can offer profound benefits to one’s mental clarity and emotional well-being, fostering a deeper connection with oneself and the world around us.

The statement continued: “Please know that this decision comes from a place of gratitude and humility. I am incredibly thankful for the love, support, and positive energy that you have continuously extended towards me.

“Your encouragement has been a source of strength. And I carry it with me as I undertake this journey towards greater mindfulness and focus.”

Love-hate relationship with supporters

In recent weeks, Mokwena has faced a lot of scrutiny after slipping out of the CAF Champions League spot following four consecutive draws.

His love-hate relationship with Wydad supporters led to the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach lashing out during his post-match interviews.

“You can’t win every game. So I can’t sit here every time we don’t win to explain that football is win, lose, or draw. Even Wydad cannot win every game,” Mokwena said recently.

“We are a new team; everyone doesn’t want me to say this, but we are a new team. It’s 26 new players; we’re fighting for the Champions League spot.

Willing to let go

“If I’m the problem, I give the president [Ait Menna] and the board full responsibility to relieve me from my duties. I don’t want to hold Wydad back.

“If Wydad feels they can do better without me, believe me, I love this club too much to be a problem. Let’s not question our style of play.”

The Red Castle currently sits on number three with 43 points, two points behind second-placed AS FAR.

With the league already gone to RSB Berkane, Mokwena is now under pressure to deliver the last vacant Champions League spot with five games remaining until the end of the season.

